Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

CyCognito Active Security Testing: Automated active security testing platform for external attack surfaces. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Multi-pass and multi-engine active test architecture, Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Network and web application testing..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.