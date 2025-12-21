Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. CyCognito Active Security Testing is a commercial security scanning tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
CyCognito Active Security Testing
Security teams responsible for external attack surface management should pick CyCognito Active Security Testing because its multi-pass testing architecture actually finds vulnerabilities that single-pass scanners skip, then surfaces them with discoverability and attractiveness scoring so you stop triaging noise. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud and on-premises infrastructure simultaneously, which matters when your external footprint spans multiple hosting providers. Skip this if you need integrated remediation workflows or threat intel feeds; CyCognito is strictly the testing layer, not the ticketing system.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Automated active security testing platform for external attack surfaces
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs CyCognito Active Security Testing for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
CyCognito Active Security Testing: Automated active security testing platform for external attack surfaces. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Multi-pass and multi-engine active test architecture, Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Network and web application testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. CyCognito Active Security Testing differentiates with Multi-pass and multi-engine active test architecture, Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Network and web application testing.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. CyCognito Active Security Testing is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and CyCognito Active Security Testing serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox