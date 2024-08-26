Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..

Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform: Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Vega. Core capabilities include Federated search across multiple data repositories using natural language or KQL, AI-driven alert assessment and noise reduction, Cross-platform detection across SIEMs, data lakes, and cold storage..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.