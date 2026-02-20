Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial confidential computing tool by Anjuna Security. Fortanix Confidential Computing is a commercial confidential computing tool by Fortanix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best confidential computing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Fortanix Confidential Computing
Enterprise security teams protecting sensitive computation on untrusted infrastructure need Fortanix Confidential Computing because it encrypts data while it's actively processing, not just in transit or at rest. Intel SGX and AMD SEV support across major cloud providers means you're getting hardware-backed isolation that the OS and hypervisor can't breach, directly strengthening PR.DS and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include a compromised cloud provider or if you're managing workloads that can't be refactored for enclave execution; Fortanix demands architectural changes, not just a policy checkbox.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Anjuna Seaglass vs Fortanix Confidential Computing for your confidential computing needs.
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Fortanix Confidential Computing: Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support..
Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anjuna Seaglass differentiates with No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment. Fortanix Confidential Computing differentiates with Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support.
Anjuna Seaglass is developed by Anjuna Security. Fortanix Confidential Computing is developed by Fortanix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anjuna Seaglass and Fortanix Confidential Computing serve similar Confidential Computing use cases: both are Confidential Computing tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox