Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anjuna Northstar is a commercial confidential computing tool by Anjuna Security. Fortanix Confidential Computing is a commercial confidential computing tool by Fortanix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best confidential computing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Fortanix Confidential Computing
Enterprise security teams protecting sensitive computation on untrusted infrastructure need Fortanix Confidential Computing because it encrypts data while it's actively processing, not just in transit or at rest. Intel SGX and AMD SEV support across major cloud providers means you're getting hardware-backed isolation that the OS and hypervisor can't breach, directly strengthening PR.DS and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include a compromised cloud provider or if you're managing workloads that can't be refactored for enclave execution; Fortanix demands architectural changes, not just a policy checkbox.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Northstar vs Fortanix Confidential Computing for your confidential computing needs.
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Fortanix Confidential Computing: Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support..
Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anjuna Northstar differentiates with Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification. Fortanix Confidential Computing differentiates with Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support.
Anjuna Northstar is developed by Anjuna Security. Fortanix Confidential Computing is developed by Fortanix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anjuna Northstar and Fortanix Confidential Computing serve similar Confidential Computing use cases: both are Confidential Computing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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