Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..

Fortanix Confidential Computing: Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.