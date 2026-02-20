Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..

Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.