Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anjuna Northstar is a commercial confidential computing tool by Anjuna Security. Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial confidential computing tool by Anjuna Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best confidential computing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Northstar vs Anjuna Seaglass for your confidential computing needs.
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anjuna Northstar differentiates with Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification. Anjuna Seaglass differentiates with No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment.
Anjuna Northstar is developed by Anjuna Security. Anjuna Seaglass is developed by Anjuna Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anjuna Northstar integrates with Jupyter Notebooks, Ascendo AI. Anjuna Seaglass integrates with Docker, HashiCorp Vault, Python, NGINX, Microsoft Azure and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anjuna Northstar and Anjuna Seaglass serve similar Confidential Computing use cases: both are Confidential Computing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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