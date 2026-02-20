Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud because it actually moves policy between on-premises and cloud without forcing rewrites, which saves months of operational friction. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with a Global Intelligence Network feeding AI-based detection across endpoints, email, network, and data controls. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native only and doesn't need the policy portability; the hybrid heritage means you're paying for capabilities that on-cloud-only shops won't use.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Seaglass vs Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud: Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Endpoint security and management across multiple device types, Network security for web-based threat protection, Information security for sensitive data protection..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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