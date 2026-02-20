Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..

Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud: Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Endpoint security and management across multiple device types, Network security for web-based threat protection, Information security for sensitive data protection..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.