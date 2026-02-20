Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..

Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense: Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments. built by Booz Allen Hamilton. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance with FISMA, DoD SRG, SCCA, FedRAMP, CSA, and FFIEC standards, Automated baseline configuration for infrastructure and cloud-native services, Data at rest encryption with full volume encryption..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.