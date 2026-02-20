Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Booz Allen Hamilton. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense
Enterprise security teams operating on AWS and bound by federal compliance mandates will find Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense purpose-built for their constraints; the platform bakes FISMA, FedRAMP, and DoD SRG compliance directly into automated baseline configuration rather than bolting it on afterward. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control with PKI and smart card integration) and PR.DS (full-volume encryption and data segregation) reflects a vendor that understands federal procurement requirements better than cloud-native security startups do. Skip this if you need rapid iteration on detection logic or multi-cloud portability; Booz Allen's architecture assumes stable infrastructure and deep government relationships, not DevOps velocity.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Seaglass vs Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense: Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments. built by Booz Allen Hamilton. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance with FISMA, DoD SRG, SCCA, FedRAMP, CSA, and FFIEC standards, Automated baseline configuration for infrastructure and cloud-native services, Data at rest encryption with full volume encryption..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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