Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Bitdefender Security for AWS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Teams running mixed Windows Server and Linux workloads on AWS will find Bitdefender Security for AWS valuable for its offloaded scanning architecture, which keeps performance overhead off your instances while maintaining consistent antimalware coverage across heterogeneous environments. The pay-as-you-grow licensing and instant provisioning through EC2 API integration mean you're not paying for idle capacity or wrestling with deployment delays as you scale. Skip this if you need detection-heavy threat hunting or behavioral analytics; Bitdefender prioritizes continuous monitoring and platform hardening over post-compromise investigation.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Seaglass vs Bitdefender Security for AWS for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Bitdefender Security for AWS: Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Hosted scanning services with offloaded scanning to dedicated servers, Pay-as-you-grow usage-based licensing, Multi-OS support for Windows Server and Linux distributions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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