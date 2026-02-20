Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..

Bitdefender Security for AWS: Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Hosted scanning services with offloaded scanning to dedicated servers, Pay-as-you-grow usage-based licensing, Multi-OS support for Windows Server and Linux distributions..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.