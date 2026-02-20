Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Anjuna Seaglass vs Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox