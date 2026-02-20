Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..

Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.