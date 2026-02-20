Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..

Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.