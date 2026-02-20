Anjuna Northstar is a commercial data security posture management tool by Anjuna Security. Atakama is a commercial data security posture management tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive file workflows across email, Teams, and Slack will get the most from Atakama because it encrypts at the file level without passwords or key management burden on users. The distributed key shard architecture and mobile-based decryption approval eliminate the centralized key server as a single point of compromise, and decoupled file access verification works independent of your IAM system. Skip this if your priority is detecting encrypted threats in transit; Atakama assumes files should stay encrypted and focuses on authorized access control, not anomaly detection around suspicious decryption patterns.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256.
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Northstar vs Atakama for your data security posture management needs.
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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