1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Atakama is a commercial data security posture management tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive file workflows across email, Teams, and Slack will get the most from Atakama because it encrypts at the file level without passwords or key management burden on users. The distributed key shard architecture and mobile-based decryption approval eliminate the centralized key server as a single point of compromise, and decoupled file access verification works independent of your IAM system. Skip this if your priority is detecting encrypted threats in transit; Atakama assumes files should stay encrypted and focuses on authorized access control, not anomaly detection around suspicious decryption patterns.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256.
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Atakama for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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