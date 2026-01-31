1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.