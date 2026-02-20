Anjuna Northstar is a commercial data security posture management tool by Anjuna Security. Armor DataArmor is a commercial data security posture management tool by ArmorxAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sensitive data spread across endpoints, mobile, and cloud need encryption that doesn't require a security team to manage keys; Armor DataArmor puts cryptographic control directly in the hands of individual users through organization-owned key management and location-aware protection. FIPS 140-2 compliance and unique per-file encryption keys address PR.DS requirements without the operational overhead of centralized key rotation. This is not for buyers looking for a detection-first security posture; Armor DataArmor prioritizes data confidentiality at rest and in transit, leaving visibility and threat response to other tools in your stack.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Northstar vs Armor DataArmor for your data security posture management needs.
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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