Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..

Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.