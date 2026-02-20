Anjuna Northstar is a commercial data security posture management tool by Anjuna Security. Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Northstar vs Arexdata DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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