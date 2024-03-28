Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
angr is a free malware analysis tool. Boomerang Decompiler is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer unfamiliar binaries without source code will find angr indispensable; its symbolic execution engine can explore execution paths automatically and uncover vulnerabilities that static analysis alone misses. The 8,549 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and a researcher community that continuously extends the framework with plugins for new architectures and analysis techniques. Skip angr if your team lacks Python proficiency or needs a GUI; this is a command-line tool for practitioners comfortable writing analysis scripts, not a point-and-click reverse engineering platform.
Reverse engineers and threat analysts doing malware triage or legacy binary assessment will find Boomerang Decompiler's free, cross-architecture approach valuable when commercial decompilers are overkill; the 400 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's genuinely used in the field, not abandoned. The open source model means you can audit the decompiler itself and integrate it into automated analysis pipelines without licensing friction. Skip this if you need GUI-first interaction or support for the latest obfuscation techniques; Boomerang excels at straightforward architectural recovery, not defeating intentional anti-analysis.
angr is a Python-based binary analysis framework that provides disassembly, symbolic execution, and program analysis capabilities for cross-platform binary examination.
An open source machine code decompiler that converts binary executables into readable C source code across multiple architectures and file formats.
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Common questions about comparing angr vs Boomerang Decompiler for your malware analysis needs.
angr: angr is a Python-based binary analysis framework that provides disassembly, symbolic execution, and program analysis capabilities for cross-platform binary examination..
Boomerang Decompiler: An open source machine code decompiler that converts binary executables into readable C source code across multiple architectures and file formats..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
angr is open-source with 8,549 GitHub stars. Boomerang Decompiler is open-source with 400 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
angr and Boomerang Decompiler serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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