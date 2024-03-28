Security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer unfamiliar binaries without source code will find angr indispensable; its symbolic execution engine can explore execution paths automatically and uncover vulnerabilities that static analysis alone misses. The 8,549 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and a researcher community that continuously extends the framework with plugins for new architectures and analysis techniques. Skip angr if your team lacks Python proficiency or needs a GUI; this is a command-line tool for practitioners comfortable writing analysis scripts, not a point-and-click reverse engineering platform.

Boomerang Decompiler

Reverse engineers and threat analysts doing malware triage or legacy binary assessment will find Boomerang Decompiler's free, cross-architecture approach valuable when commercial decompilers are overkill; the 400 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's genuinely used in the field, not abandoned. The open source model means you can audit the decompiler itself and integrate it into automated analysis pipelines without licensing friction. Skip this if you need GUI-first interaction or support for the latest obfuscation techniques; Boomerang excels at straightforward architectural recovery, not defeating intentional anti-analysis.