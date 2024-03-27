Short answer

Security researchers and threat intelligence teams analyzing Android malware in bulk will find AndroZoo invaluable; it's the largest public repository of APKs with pre-computed analysis results, cutting analysis time from weeks to hours for sample validation and threat hunting. The dataset covers over 24 million applications analyzed across multiple engines, giving you signal on variants and strains no single tool captures alone. Skip this if your need is real-time mobile device management or endpoint protection for employees; AndroZoo is a reference library, not a deployed control. Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform because it catches binary-level vulnerabilities before apps hit app stores, not after user reports surface them. Real-device DAST testing and StoreKnox monitoring for counterfeit apps across app stores address supply chain risks that NIST ID.RA and GV.SC explicitly require you to map; the automated CI/CD integration means developers see feedback on the same day they commit code. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or if you need native web application scanning; Appknox's strength is narrowly focused on mobile.