Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AndroZoo is a free mobile app security tool. Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and threat intelligence teams analyzing Android malware in bulk will find AndroZoo invaluable; it's the largest public repository of APKs with pre-computed analysis results, cutting analysis time from weeks to hours for sample validation and threat hunting. The dataset covers over 24 million applications analyzed across multiple engines, giving you signal on variants and strains no single tool captures alone. Skip this if your need is real-time mobile device management or endpoint protection for employees; AndroZoo is a reference library, not a deployed control.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
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Common questions about comparing AndroZoo vs Antiy PTA-mobile for your mobile app security needs.
AndroZoo: A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results..
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AndroZoo and Antiy PTA-mobile serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: AndroZoo is Free while Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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