Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androwarn is a free mobile app security tool. APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal Android app catalogs or vetting third-party mobile apps before deployment should use Androwarn for its lightweight bytecode analysis that catches suspicious API calls and permission abuse without needing a running device or emulator. With 525 GitHub stars and zero licensing friction, it integrates into CI/CD pipelines for teams that treat static analysis as a gate, not a suggestion. Skip it if you need dynamic behavior analysis or reverse-engineering support; Androwarn stops at the bytecode layer and won't catch runtime exploits or obfuscated malware that only reveals itself during execution.
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Androwarn performs static analysis of Android applications using Dalvik bytecode examination to detect and report potentially malicious behaviors.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Androwarn vs APKLeaks for your mobile app security needs.
Androwarn: Androwarn performs static analysis of Android applications using Dalvik bytecode examination to detect and report potentially malicious behaviors..
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androwarn is open-source with 525 GitHub stars. APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Androwarn and APKLeaks serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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