Androwarn

Security teams building internal Android app catalogs or vetting third-party mobile apps before deployment should use Androwarn for its lightweight bytecode analysis that catches suspicious API calls and permission abuse without needing a running device or emulator. With 525 GitHub stars and zero licensing friction, it integrates into CI/CD pipelines for teams that treat static analysis as a gate, not a suggestion. Skip it if you need dynamic behavior analysis or reverse-engineering support; Androwarn stops at the bytecode layer and won't catch runtime exploits or obfuscated malware that only reveals itself during execution.