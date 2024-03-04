Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androwarn is a free mobile app security tool. Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal Android app catalogs or vetting third-party mobile apps before deployment should use Androwarn for its lightweight bytecode analysis that catches suspicious API calls and permission abuse without needing a running device or emulator. With 525 GitHub stars and zero licensing friction, it integrates into CI/CD pipelines for teams that treat static analysis as a gate, not a suggestion. Skip it if you need dynamic behavior analysis or reverse-engineering support; Androwarn stops at the bytecode layer and won't catch runtime exploits or obfuscated malware that only reveals itself during execution.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Androwarn performs static analysis of Android applications using Dalvik bytecode examination to detect and report potentially malicious behaviors.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
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Common questions about comparing Androwarn vs Antiy PTA-mobile for your mobile app security needs.
Androwarn: Androwarn performs static analysis of Android applications using Dalvik bytecode examination to detect and report potentially malicious behaviors..
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androwarn is open-source with 525 GitHub stars. Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Androwarn and Antiy PTA-mobile serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Androwarn is Free while Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial, Androwarn is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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