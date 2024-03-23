Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Andromeda is a free mobile app security tool. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android security researchers and mobile app developers who need to audit their own applications will find Andromeda valuable for its speed; the free, open-source approach eliminates licensing friction for teams doing frequent reverse engineering cycles. At 709 GitHub stars, the tool has accumulated real usage among practitioners who regularly disassemble and analyze APK internals. Skip this if your team needs integrated remediation workflows or compliance reporting; Andromeda is a surgical reverse engineering instrument, not a full mobile AppSec platform.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
Andromeda: Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda is open-source with 709 GitHub stars. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: Andromeda is Free while Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial, Andromeda is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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