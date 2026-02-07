Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege: Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, Continuous analysis of permission usage and activity data, Automated removal of unused permissions and excessive privileges..

Securden Unified PAM: Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt. built by Securden. Core capabilities include Privileged account discovery across Windows, Linux, Mac, databases, and applications, Automated password rotation for admin, service accounts, and SSH keys, Remote session management with RDP, SSH, SQL connections..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.