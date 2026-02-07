Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.