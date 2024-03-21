Android Vulnerability Test Suite is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Atera Network Discovery is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Atera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams and penetration testers auditing Android attack surfaces will find Android Vulnerability Test Suite invaluable for mapping device-level security gaps before they become incidents; the free price point means you can run it across your entire fleet without negotiating licenses. With 1,027 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it's battle-tested enough that findings are actionable rather than theoretical. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or compliance reporting integration; this is a discovery and assessment tool, not an enforcement platform.
SMB and mid-market IT teams already running Atera's RMM will find genuine value in Network Discovery because it eliminates the separate tool tax for basic asset inventory and CVE scanning. The NMAP-powered scanning integrates directly into your existing RMM workflows, cutting the overhead of maintaining a standalone vulnerability scanner. Where it falls short is in forensic depth; this is asset discovery and port-based CVE detection, not a replacement for active vulnerability assessment tools like Nessus or Qualys that fingerprint software versions and test exploitability. Worth deploying if you need continuous visibility into what's connecting to your network. Not worth it if you're already committed to a dedicated CVSS-scoring vulnerability platform.
A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection.
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Common questions about comparing Android Vulnerability Test Suite vs Atera Network Discovery for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Android Vulnerability Test Suite: A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks..
Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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