Android Vulnerability Test Suite: A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks..

Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization: Vulnerability prioritization platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ranking based on likelihood and impact analysis, Risk scoring from 0-100 with industry benchmarking, Risk Simulator for modeling mitigation strategies..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.