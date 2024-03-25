Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. SharpC2 is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
Red teamers and penetration testers who need a lightweight C# framework for hands-on offensive operations should pick SharpC2 for its native Windows integration and low operational friction compared to multi-language competitors. The 428 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a tool that actually gets used in engagements rather than abandoned between releases. Skip this if your team relies on cross-platform flexibility or needs a full adversary simulation platform with reporting; SharpC2 is purpose-built for operators, not organizations buying offense as a checkbox.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
SharpC2 is a C#-based Command and Control framework that provides remote access capabilities for penetration testing and red team operations.
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs SharpC2 for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
SharpC2: SharpC2 is a C#-based Command and Control framework that provides remote access capabilities for penetration testing and red team operations..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and SharpC2 serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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