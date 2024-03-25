Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.

How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike

Red teamers and penetration testers who need to evade signature-based detection during Cobalt Strike engagements should use this guide; it teaches you to craft profiles that slip past network sensors and EDR tools by mimicking legitimate traffic patterns instead of relying on the default beacons that defenders have already logged. The technique works because it forces you to understand HTTP/HTTPS request structure at a granular level, which means you're not just copying a template but actually redesigning your command and control infrastructure. This is not for operators who want a ready-to-use profile or those running engagements where evasion isn't a constraint.