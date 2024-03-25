Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. github-search is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
Developers and security researchers hunting for exposed credentials, misconfigured repos, or code patterns across GitHub will find github-search faster than the platform's native search, especially at scale; the CLI tooling cuts filtering time significantly compared to web UI pivoting. The 1,432 GitHub stars and active CLI community signal real adoption among practitioners doing reconnaissance and supply chain reconnaissance work. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own repos or integration with a centralized secrets management platform; github-search is a manual search utility, not a continuous scanning engine.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
A collection of CLI tools and API utilities for searching and filtering GitHub repositories by various criteria including keywords, users, organizations, and repository attributes.
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs github-search for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
github-search: A collection of CLI tools and API utilities for searching and filtering GitHub repositories by various criteria including keywords, users, organizations, and repository attributes..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and github-search serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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