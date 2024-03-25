Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework
Red team operators and penetration testers who need to test defenses against custom C2 channels will use ExternalC2 to bypass network detection by routing Cobalt Strike traffic through external redirectors and custom protocols. The framework is free and lets you replace Cobalt Strike's default HTTP/HTTPS beaconing entirely, which means your C2 can blend into legitimate traffic patterns your client's sensors won't flag. Skip this if your team runs assessments using only default Cobalt Strike profiles or lacks the network infrastructure to host and manage external redirectors; the setup friction and operational complexity only pay off when you're specifically validating detection gaps around custom C2 communications.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework: A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Android port of Radamsa is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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