Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. checkra1n is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
Penetration testers and iOS security researchers targeting iPhone 5s through iPhone X need checkra1n for its semi-tethered access to A9-A11 chipsets via the unfixable checkm8 bootrom exploit, which remains unpatched across all iOS versions. The exploit persists because Apple cannot patch bootrom vulnerabilities in hardware already in the field, making checkra1n the only reliable jailbreak for these legacy devices in controlled testing environments. Skip this tool if your scope includes iPhone XS and newer; checkra1n's bootrom approach doesn't reach A12 and later chips, and you'll waste time on incompatible devices.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs checkra1n for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
checkra1n: Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and checkra1n serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Android port of Radamsa is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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