Android Malware Sandbox

Security teams analyzing Android threats in isolated environments will get real value from Android Malware Sandbox; it's free, sits on GitHub with 302 stars, and handles both known and unknown malware families without the licensing friction of commercial alternatives. The no-cost model means you can spin up instances for incident response and threat research without budget negotiation. Skip this if you need integration with your SIEM or automated response workflows; Android Malware Sandbox is a standalone detonation chamber, not a detection platform.