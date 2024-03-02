Bad Pods

Kubernetes security teams running red-team exercises or proof-of-concept testing need Bad Pods to quickly validate whether their clusters actually block privilege escalation attacks. The 690 GitHub stars and zero cost mean you're working with battle-tested manifests that teams have already run through real environments, not theoretical security controls. Skip this if you're looking for continuous monitoring or detection; Bad Pods is an attack simulation tool, pure offense, and tells you nothing about what happens after a pod breaks out.