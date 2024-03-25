Android App Security Checklist

Mobile app security teams building Android apps need Android App Security Checklist because it maps directly to OWASP standards rather than forcing you to translate between frameworks; the 889 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by development teams who've burned out on generic checklists. The checklist covers the full lifecycle from design through release, which matters because most mobile teams skip threat modeling entirely. Skip this if your org needs automated scanning or runtime enforcement; this is a manual reference tool that only works if developers actually read it and your process enforces the reviews.