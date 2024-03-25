Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Android App Security Checklist is a free mobile app security tool. APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Android App Security Checklist
Mobile app security teams building Android apps need Android App Security Checklist because it maps directly to OWASP standards rather than forcing you to translate between frameworks; the 889 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by development teams who've burned out on generic checklists. The checklist covers the full lifecycle from design through release, which matters because most mobile teams skip threat modeling entirely. Skip this if your org needs automated scanning or runtime enforcement; this is a manual reference tool that only works if developers actually read it and your process enforces the reviews.
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
A security checklist based on OWASP standards that provides comprehensive guidelines for designing, testing, and releasing secure Android applications.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Android App Security Checklist vs APKLeaks for your mobile app security needs.
Android App Security Checklist: A security checklist based on OWASP standards that provides comprehensive guidelines for designing, testing, and releasing secure Android applications..
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android App Security Checklist is open-source with 889 GitHub stars. APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Android App Security Checklist and APKLeaks serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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