Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Androguard module for Yara is a free detection engineering tool. apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams performing static APK analysis at scale will benefit from Androguard module for Yara if they already own Yara infrastructure and need to avoid building a separate mobile analysis pipeline. The module integrates directly into Yara rules, eliminating tool fragmentation for shops that rely on Yara for malware detection across endpoints. Skip this if you need pre-built mobile threat intelligence or lack the engineering capacity to recompile Yara; the GitHub community size signals limited vendor support for production incidents.
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
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Common questions about comparing Androguard module for Yara vs apkid for your detection engineering needs.
Androguard module for Yara: Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module..
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard module for Yara and apkid serve similar Detection Engineering use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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