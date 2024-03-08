Security teams performing static APK analysis at scale will benefit from Androguard module for Yara if they already own Yara infrastructure and need to avoid building a separate mobile analysis pipeline. The module integrates directly into Yara rules, eliminating tool fragmentation for shops that rely on Yara for malware detection across endpoints. Skip this if you need pre-built mobile threat intelligence or lack the engineering capacity to recompile Yara; the GitHub community size signals limited vendor support for production incidents.

apkid

Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.