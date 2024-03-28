Bastille-Linux

Linux administrators managing compliance-sensitive infrastructure on thin budgets should deploy Bastille-Linux for its ability to systematically lock down systems and document every hardening decision for auditors. The tool automates configuration of NIST CSF Govern and Protect controls across kernel parameters, file permissions, and service exposure, reducing manual configuration drift. Skip it if your team lacks Linux expertise or expects a GUI; Bastille requires hands-on knowledge to interpret its recommendations and integrate outputs into your change management workflow.