Aptoide

Mobile security researchers and red teamers analyzing Android threats need Aptoide for its direct access to APK repositories outside Google Play, where malware variants and repackaged apps live before detection. The platform's 27 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution to threat intelligence workflows, and its free model eliminates procurement friction for resource-constrained security labs. Skip this if your team lacks Android reverse engineering skills or needs vendor support; Aptoide is a raw data source, not a managed threat intelligence platform.