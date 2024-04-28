Andor is a free penetration testing tool. AWSBucketDump is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers who need to quickly validate blind SQL injection vulnerabilities will find Andor useful; it's a focused Golang tool that cuts through the noise of generic scanners by handling time-based and boolean-based injection detection without bloat. The 76 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest it's actually used in engagements rather than abandoned. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial support contract or a tool that handles everything from reconnaissance through post-exploitation; Andor does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Penetration testers and security researchers auditing AWS environments need AWSBucketDump to quickly surface misconfigured S3 buckets and exposed data without manual enumeration across regions. The tool's 1,431 GitHub stars reflect real adoption in red teams, and the zero-cost entry point means you can validate your AWS posture before investing in commercial CSPM tooling. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring and remediation workflow; AWSBucketDump is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a compliance engine.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
A security tool for discovering and analyzing interesting files in AWS S3 buckets across multiple regions and bucket types.
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Common questions about comparing Andor vs AWSBucketDump for your penetration testing needs.
Andor: A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang..
AWSBucketDump: A security tool for discovering and analyzing interesting files in AWS S3 buckets across multiple regions and bucket types..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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