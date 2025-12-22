Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

AWSBucketDump: A security tool for discovering and analyzing interesting files in AWS S3 buckets across multiple regions and bucket types..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.