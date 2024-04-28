Andor is a free penetration testing tool. Autorize is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers who need to quickly validate blind SQL injection vulnerabilities will find Andor useful; it's a focused Golang tool that cuts through the noise of generic scanners by handling time-based and boolean-based injection detection without bloat. The 76 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest it's actually used in engagements rather than abandoned. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial support contract or a tool that handles everything from reconnaissance through post-exploitation; Andor does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Penetration testers running Burp Suite will get immediate value from Autorize for catching authorization bypass vulnerabilities that manual testing misses. The extension automates the tedious work of comparing access control across roles and endpoints, reducing false negatives in a phase where human attention drifts. With 1,101 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable in real assessments. Skip this if your team relies on dynamic application security testing platforms with built-in authorization scanning; Autorize is a Burp-specific tactical tool, not a replacement for DAST with native access control modules.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
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Common questions about comparing Andor vs Autorize for your penetration testing needs.
Andor: A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang..
Autorize: Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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