Andor is a free penetration testing tool. Astra Pentest Platform is a commercial penetration testing tool by Astra Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers who need to quickly validate blind SQL injection vulnerabilities will find Andor useful; it's a focused Golang tool that cuts through the noise of generic scanners by handling time-based and boolean-based injection detection without bloat. The 76 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest it's actually used in engagements rather than abandoned. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial support contract or a tool that handles everything from reconnaissance through post-exploitation; Andor does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Startups and SMBs that need pentest coverage without hiring dedicated security staff will get the most from Astra Pentest Platform; it pairs automated scanning with human analysts on the same platform, cutting the friction of juggling separate vendors and waiting weeks for reports. The combination of 8,000+ vulnerability tests, compliance checks for HIPAA and SOC2, and zero false positive reporting means you're not drowning in noise or scrambling to validate findings. Skip this if your team has the budget and headcount to manage best-of-breed point tools separately; Astra's strength is consolidation and speed, not depth in any single testing discipline.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Andor vs Astra Pentest Platform for your penetration testing needs.
Andor: A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang..
Astra Pentest Platform: Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting. built by Astra Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanner with 8,000+ tests covering CVEs, OWASP Top 10, and SANS 25, Compliance checks for ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2, and GDPR, Authenticated page scanning via browser extension login recording..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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