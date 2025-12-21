Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.

Root Image Drift

Teams managing container sprawl across multiple registries and clouds will get the most from Root Image Drift because it eliminates the operational tax of patching base images at scale; the 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs with in-place patching means you're not orchestrating rebuilds and migrations across your entire fleet. The curated catalog of 2,000+ images with full version history and dual architecture support addresses the GV.SC supply chain risk function that most teams leave unmanaged. This is not the right fit for organizations standardizing on a single registry or those needing post-deployment runtime protection; Root Image Drift solves the upstream problem, not detection.