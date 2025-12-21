Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Root Image Drift is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Root.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
Teams managing container sprawl across multiple registries and clouds will get the most from Root Image Drift because it eliminates the operational tax of patching base images at scale; the 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs with in-place patching means you're not orchestrating rebuilds and migrations across your entire fleet. The curated catalog of 2,000+ images with full version history and dual architecture support addresses the GV.SC supply chain risk function that most teams leave unmanaged. This is not the right fit for organizations standardizing on a single registry or those needing post-deployment runtime protection; Root Image Drift solves the upstream problem, not detection.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs Root Image Drift for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
Root Image Drift: Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Curated catalog of 2,000+ base OS and runtime container images, Continuous vulnerability patching with 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs, Full version history access for images from last 3 to 5 years..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Secure differentiates with Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft. Root Image Drift differentiates with Curated catalog of 2,000+ base OS and runtime container images, Continuous vulnerability patching with 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs, Full version history access for images from last 3 to 5 years.
Anchore Secure is developed by Anchore. Root Image Drift is developed by Root.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Secure and Root Image Drift serve similar Container Security use cases: both cover SBOM, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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