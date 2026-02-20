Mid-market and enterprise teams managing 50+ containerized workloads will see immediate ROI from AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security because the single lightweight agent covers runtime threats that require multiple point tools elsewhere, consuming under 2% CPU overhead while detecting container escapes and fileless malware simultaneously. The platform's eBPF-based continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, backed by built-in compliance for NIS2, CRA, and PCI DSS that saves months of audit friction. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability scanning at build time; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes runtime detection and response over left-shift coverage, which means you'll still need a separate image scanner upstream.

Root Image Drift

Teams managing container sprawl across multiple registries and clouds will get the most from Root Image Drift because it eliminates the operational tax of patching base images at scale; the 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs with in-place patching means you're not orchestrating rebuilds and migrations across your entire fleet. The curated catalog of 2,000+ images with full version history and dual architecture support addresses the GV.SC supply chain risk function that most teams leave unmanaged. This is not the right fit for organizations standardizing on a single registry or those needing post-deployment runtime protection; Root Image Drift solves the upstream problem, not detection.