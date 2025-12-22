Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Root Image Drift is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Root.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Teams managing container sprawl across multiple registries and clouds will get the most from Root Image Drift because it eliminates the operational tax of patching base images at scale; the 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs with in-place patching means you're not orchestrating rebuilds and migrations across your entire fleet. The curated catalog of 2,000+ images with full version history and dual architecture support addresses the GV.SC supply chain risk function that most teams leave unmanaged. This is not the right fit for organizations standardizing on a single registry or those needing post-deployment runtime protection; Root Image Drift solves the upstream problem, not detection.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Root Image Drift for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Root Image Drift: Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Curated catalog of 2,000+ base OS and runtime container images, Continuous vulnerability patching with 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs, Full version history access for images from last 3 to 5 years..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Root Image Drift differentiates with Curated catalog of 2,000+ base OS and runtime container images, Continuous vulnerability patching with 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs, Full version history access for images from last 3 to 5 years.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Root Image Drift is developed by Root.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Root Image Drift serve similar Container Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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