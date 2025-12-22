Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Root Image Drift: Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Curated catalog of 2,000+ base OS and runtime container images, Continuous vulnerability patching with 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs, Full version history access for images from last 3 to 5 years..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.