Anchore Enforce: Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection..

RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security: Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened, FIPS-validated curated container images, Deep binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVEs, SBOM and RBOM generation for runtime component visibility..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.