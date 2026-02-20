Mid-market and enterprise teams managing 50+ containerized workloads will see immediate ROI from AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security because the single lightweight agent covers runtime threats that require multiple point tools elsewhere, consuming under 2% CPU overhead while detecting container escapes and fileless malware simultaneously. The platform's eBPF-based continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, backed by built-in compliance for NIS2, CRA, and PCI DSS that saves months of audit friction. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability scanning at build time; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes runtime detection and response over left-shift coverage, which means you'll still need a separate image scanner upstream.

RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping containerized AI workloads need RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security because it actually reduces CVE noise rather than just cataloging it, using deep binary scanning to identify which vulnerabilities are exploitable in your specific runtime. The platform delivers up to 95% CVE reduction and 90% attack-surface shrinkage across containerized services without code changes, backed by 17,000+ hardened images and FIPS validation that satisfy SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP compliance artifacts in one pass. This tool prioritizes supply chain risk management and platform hardening over detection and response; if your team needs runtime threat hunting or behavioral analytics, look elsewhere first.