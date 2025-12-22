Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security: Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened, FIPS-validated curated container images, Deep binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVEs, SBOM and RBOM generation for runtime component visibility..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.