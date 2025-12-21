Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Enforce is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Falco is a free workload protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating Kubernetes environments need Anchore Enforce for its policy-as-code enforcement model, which closes the gap between vulnerability scanning and actual compliance gates in the pipeline. Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, and DISA compliance plus runtime monitoring of live clusters means you're covering both ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) without bolting on separate tools. Skip this if your organization lacks the infrastructure-as-code discipline to maintain JSON policies or if you need vulnerability remediation guidance; Anchore Enforce is strict enforcement, not hand-holding.
DevOps and platform engineering teams managing Kubernetes clusters on a budget will get the most from Falco; its syscall-level kernel monitoring catches runtime anomalies that signature-based tools miss, and the CNCF graduation status means you're adopting what mature teams already run at scale. The free pricing removes procurement friction for teams piloting runtime security or standardizing across multiple clusters. Skip Falco if you need out-of-the-box response automation or a managed SaaS; tuning detection rules and operationalizing alerts requires engineering bandwidth that smaller security teams often don't have.
Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC
Falco is a CNCF graduated runtime security tool that monitors Linux kernel events and syscalls to detect abnormal behavior and security threats in cloud native environments.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Enforce vs Falco for your container security needs.
Anchore Enforce: Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection..
Falco: Falco is a CNCF graduated runtime security tool that monitors Linux kernel events and syscalls to detect abnormal behavior and security threats in cloud native environments..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Enforce is developed by Anchore. Falco is open-source with 8,740 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Enforce and Falco serve similar Container Security use cases: both cover Kubernetes. Key differences: Anchore Enforce is Commercial while Falco is Free, Falco is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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