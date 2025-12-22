Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Falco is a free workload protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
DevOps and platform engineering teams managing Kubernetes clusters on a budget will get the most from Falco; its syscall-level kernel monitoring catches runtime anomalies that signature-based tools miss, and the CNCF graduation status means you're adopting what mature teams already run at scale. The free pricing removes procurement friction for teams piloting runtime security or standardizing across multiple clusters. Skip Falco if you need out-of-the-box response automation or a managed SaaS; tuning detection rules and operationalizing alerts requires engineering bandwidth that smaller security teams often don't have.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Falco is a CNCF graduated runtime security tool that monitors Linux kernel events and syscalls to detect abnormal behavior and security threats in cloud native environments.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Falco for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Falco: Falco is a CNCF graduated runtime security tool that monitors Linux kernel events and syscalls to detect abnormal behavior and security threats in cloud native environments..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Falco is open-source with 8,740 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Falco serve similar Container Security use cases: both cover Kubernetes. Key differences: Aikido Container Image Scanning is Commercial while Falco is Free, Falco is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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