Anchore CLI

DevOps and platform teams scanning container images in CI/CD pipelines will find Anchore CLI's value in its policy-as-code enforcement, letting you codify vulnerability thresholds and compliance rules once, then apply them consistently across thousands of builds without GUI overhead. The tool integrates directly with the Anchore Engine REST API and runs for free, making it a natural fit for teams already managing their own container registries rather than outsourcing to managed services. Skip this if you need a point-and-click interface or prefer vendor-managed scanning; Anchore CLI rewards operators comfortable with command-line tooling and willing to maintain their own policy definitions.