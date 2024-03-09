Anchore CLI is a free container security tool. Bubblewrap is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform teams scanning container images in CI/CD pipelines will find Anchore CLI's value in its policy-as-code enforcement, letting you codify vulnerability thresholds and compliance rules once, then apply them consistently across thousands of builds without GUI overhead. The tool integrates directly with the Anchore Engine REST API and runs for free, making it a natural fit for teams already managing their own container registries rather than outsourcing to managed services. Skip this if you need a point-and-click interface or prefer vendor-managed scanning; Anchore CLI rewards operators comfortable with command-line tooling and willing to maintain their own policy definitions.
Teams running unprivileged container workloads on Linux will benefit from Bubblewrap's lightweight setuid approach, which eliminates the attack surface of running a full container runtime as root. The tool has 6,123 GitHub stars and is actively maintained, making it a proven choice for developers and smaller ops teams who need containment without the complexity of Docker or Podman. Skip this if your org requires a feature-complete runtime with image management, networking, or orchestration built in; Bubblewrap solves one problem well and leaves the rest to you.
A command-line interface tool for managing container image security analysis, vulnerability scanning, and policy enforcement through the Anchore Engine REST API.
A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore CLI vs Bubblewrap for your container security needs.
Anchore CLI: A command-line interface tool for managing container image security analysis, vulnerability scanning, and policy enforcement through the Anchore Engine REST API..
Bubblewrap: A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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