Anchore CLI is a free container security tool. Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform teams scanning container images in CI/CD pipelines will find Anchore CLI's value in its policy-as-code enforcement, letting you codify vulnerability thresholds and compliance rules once, then apply them consistently across thousands of builds without GUI overhead. The tool integrates directly with the Anchore Engine REST API and runs for free, making it a natural fit for teams already managing their own container registries rather than outsourcing to managed services. Skip this if you need a point-and-click interface or prefer vendor-managed scanning; Anchore CLI rewards operators comfortable with command-line tooling and willing to maintain their own policy definitions.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
A command-line interface tool for managing container image security analysis, vulnerability scanning, and policy enforcement through the Anchore Engine REST API.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
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Common questions about comparing Anchore CLI vs Anchore Secure for your container security needs.
Anchore CLI: A command-line interface tool for managing container image security analysis, vulnerability scanning, and policy enforcement through the Anchore Engine REST API..
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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