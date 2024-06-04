Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. Mend SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
Development teams managing large open source footprints should start with Mend SCA for its reachability analysis, which actually eliminates false positives by confirming whether vulnerable code paths are exploitable in your specific application. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment across continuous repository monitoring, and its SBOM generation integrates cleanly into existing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary driver; Mend handles it competently but doesn't differentiate there the way it does on vulnerability prioritization.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Anchore Enterprise vs Mend SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise differentiates with SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images. Mend SCA differentiates with Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. Mend SCA is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise and Mend SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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